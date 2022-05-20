Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $111.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.24 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $51.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $382.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.05 million to $385.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $374.99 million to $439.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

