Analysts Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $2.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will report $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.94. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $12.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $12.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 327,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 138,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.