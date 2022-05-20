Analysts Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Unity Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 45.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $291.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

