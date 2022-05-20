Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

