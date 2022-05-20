Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caleres, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $912.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

