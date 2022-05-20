Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inventiva S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inventiva in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IVA stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

