Analysts Offer Predictions for Citi Trends, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Citi Trends’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

CTRN stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $254.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $97.46.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.