Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

JWN stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

