Analysts Offer Predictions for Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Otonomo Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Otonomo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

