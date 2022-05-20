Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 20th (ADSK, AMAT, AMTI, ANCTF, AOS, APD, APLT, ARBK, ARVN, ATG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 20th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $286.00 to $264.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $160.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $158.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $190.00 to $160.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $64.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $302.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.18) to GBX 1,351 ($16.65). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $193.00 to $192.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $193.00 to $192.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $60.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $76.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $82.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $90.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $249.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $645.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $145.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $208.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $2.00 to $1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $358.00 to $407.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $338.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $358.00 to $407.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $305.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $240.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $265.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $223.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $30.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$37.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $5.80 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $327.00 to $348.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €31.00 ($32.29) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $134.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $550.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $585.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $60.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $68.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $179.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $31.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $12.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $47.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. to $2.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $660.00 to $580.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $700.00 to $600.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $685.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $600.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $25.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $66.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $49.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $99.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $313.00 to $218.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $117.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $122.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $121.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €45.00 ($46.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $2.40. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $42.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $61.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €205.00 ($213.54) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $319.00 to $238.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $138.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $198.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.