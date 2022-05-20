Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $32.00.

5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $68.00 to $34.00.

5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $40.00.

5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $55.00.

5/11/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $50.00.

4/25/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FVRR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.04. 7,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,169. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Get Fiverr International Ltd alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fiverr International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.