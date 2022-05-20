Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $32.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $68.00 to $34.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $40.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $55.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $50.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
FVRR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.04. 7,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,169. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $262.90.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
