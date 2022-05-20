Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $71.00 to $73.00.

5/12/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $58.00.

5/12/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $71.00 to $73.00.

5/3/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $58.00 to $71.00.

4/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $58.00 to $71.00.

4/22/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $86.00.

4/7/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

4/5/2022 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum Co alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.