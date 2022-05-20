Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Old National Bancorp (ONB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB):

5/13/2022 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Old National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

3/31/2022 – Old National Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ONB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 2,592,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder purchased 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

