Analysts Set Expectations for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

