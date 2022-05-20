Analysts Set Expectations for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

