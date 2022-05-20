Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 20th (AKAM, ALRN, BA, BAB, BCKIF, BIRD, BNS, CBG, CNA, DRX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 20th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $570.00 price target on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 570 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,060 ($37.72) target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $3,060.00 target price on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 713 ($8.79) target price on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 671 ($8.27) target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $620.00 target price on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) price target on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

THG (LON:THG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

