Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 20th (AKAM, ALRN, BA, BAB, BCKIF, BIRD, BNS, CBG, CNA, DRX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 20th:
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($5.92) price target on the stock.
Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $570.00 price target on the stock.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 570 ($7.03) price target on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,060 ($37.72) target price on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $3,060.00 target price on the stock.
Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 713 ($8.79) target price on the stock.
Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the stock.
Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock.
National Grid (LON:NG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 671 ($8.27) target price on the stock.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $620.00 target price on the stock.
Pearson (LON:PSON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) price target on the stock.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Senior (LON:SNR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
THG (LON:THG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
THG (LON:THG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.