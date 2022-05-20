Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Affirm (AFRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently:

5/17/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00.

5/13/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $50.00.

5/13/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $32.00.

5/11/2022 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

5/4/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $35.00.

4/13/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

4/6/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 286,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,852,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Get Affirm Holdings Inc alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 74,290 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.