Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capital Power (CPXWF)

5/4/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

5/4/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

