Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Baytex Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Standpoint Research. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

4/14/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

3/25/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BTE opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48. Also, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at C$2,915,207.77.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

