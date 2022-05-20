Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covestro (COVTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY) recently:

5/19/2022 – Covestro had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75).

5/4/2022 – Covestro had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($64.58) to €58.50 ($60.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Covestro had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €56.00 ($58.33) to €45.00 ($46.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Covestro had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($62.50).

4/13/2022 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2022 – Covestro had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €72.00 ($75.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

3/28/2022 – Covestro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58).

COVTY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,214. Covestro AG has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.