Analyzing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AdTheorent and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -43.38% -6.70% KLDiscovery -16.91% -36.03% -4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AdTheorent and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.90%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.51 $26.20 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.71 -$60.54 million ($1.29) -4.11

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Summary

AdTheorent beats KLDiscovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

