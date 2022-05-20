Analyzing Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ames National and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 32.84% 11.45% 1.08% Southern First Bancshares 40.68% 16.51% 1.55%

Risk and Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ames National and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $71.02 million 2.93 $23.91 million N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.06 $46.71 million $5.84 7.23

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Ames National on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National (Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; personal loans and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile and and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

