Analyzing BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peraso and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25

BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.08%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Peraso.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peraso and BE Semiconductor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 6.31 -$10.91 million ($0.44) -3.77 BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 4.41 $334.13 million $4.35 12.40

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -92.34% -47.19% -42.03% BE Semiconductor Industries 38.71% 56.24% 28.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Peraso on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

