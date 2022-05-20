Analyzing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Apron alerts:

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Apron and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.23 -$88.38 million ($4.27) -0.72 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -24.24% -191.76% -51.02% Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Apron and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.62%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.