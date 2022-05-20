Analyzing Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NeoGames alerts:

This table compares NeoGames and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% Bowlero N/A -13.95% 0.84%

This table compares NeoGames and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million 5.43 $4.65 million ($0.01) -1,245.00 Bowlero $205.19 million 1.41 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

NeoGames has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoGames and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoGames presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.87%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Bowlero.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats Bowlero on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.