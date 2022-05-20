Analyzing Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -54.78% -35.18% Aravive -533.99% -88.49% -58.22%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Aravive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 47.60 -$45.64 million ($0.33) -1.01 Aravive $7.44 million 2.98 -$39.15 million ($2.12) -0.50

Aravive has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Aravive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aravive 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 647.61%. Aravive has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aravive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Aravive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aravive beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Aravive (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

