Analyzing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -1,448.06% -112.82% Digimarc -162.75% -58.79% -48.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.50 -$161.39 million N/A N/A Digimarc $26.52 million 12.78 -$34.76 million ($2.64) -6.44

Digimarc has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Digimarc beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

