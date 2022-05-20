Analyzing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) & 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -83.42% -90.73% -35.75% 111 -5.38% -1,101.99% -21.16%

4.7% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and 111’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.02 -$8.87 million N/A N/A 111 $1.95 billion 0.07 -$84.18 million ($1.28) -1.31

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Cannabis and 111, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A 111 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Cannabis beats 111 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About 111 (Get Rating)

111, Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. Its product portfolio comprises prescription and over-the counter drugs, such as western and traditional Chinese medicinal drugs; nutritional supplements, such as vitamins and dietary products; contact lenses; medical supplies and devices, including bandages and thermometers; and personal care products, such as skin care, birth control, and sexual wellness products; and baby products. The company also operates an online marketplace where third-party sellers can directly sell to pharmacies; provides online loan application services to the clients of 1 Drug Mall, including pharmacies and wholesalers; and digital contract sales organization and data services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 13 offline retail pharmacies under the Yi Hao Pharmacy brand name in Guangzhou, Wuhan, Tianjin, and Kunshan. In addition, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting services; and software development and information technology support services. It serves pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and distributors, medical professionals, and insurance companies. 111, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare Co. Ltd.; BeiGene, Ltd.; Jianming Pharmaceutical Group; and Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

