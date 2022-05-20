Analyzing Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.44% 6.99% 2.34% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.64 $1.38 billion $1.03 13.73 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Estate and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of 16.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.50%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

