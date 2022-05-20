Analyzing Owlet (OWLT) & Its Competitors

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Owlet to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -158.71% -40.45% Owlet Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

This table compares Owlet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million -$71.70 million -2.73 Owlet Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.09

Owlet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Owlet. Owlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Owlet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Owlet Competitors 154 684 950 28 2.47

Owlet presently has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 108.91%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.20%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Owlet competitors beat Owlet on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

