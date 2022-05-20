Analyzing PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 11.18% 14.79% 5.77% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 7 9 0 2.56 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus target price of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 90.80%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 2.45 $216.08 million $0.66 21.79 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 5.57 $42.54 million $0.40 2.26

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

