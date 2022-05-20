Analyzing Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and Xcelerate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 2.34 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.31 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sharecare and Xcelerate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sharecare has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 5.41, indicating that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Xcelerate (Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

