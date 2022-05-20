AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $744.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.88.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

