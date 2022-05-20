Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Insider Purchases £13,250 in Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Andy Torrance purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($16,333.83).

Shares of Angling Direct stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.89. The firm has a market cap of £39.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Angling Direct PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 43.55 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.02).

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

