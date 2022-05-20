Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Insider Purchases £13,250 in Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Andy Torrance purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($16,333.83).
Shares of Angling Direct stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.89. The firm has a market cap of £39.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Angling Direct PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 43.55 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.02).
