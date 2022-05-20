ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $516.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

