Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ramiro G. Peru Sells 990 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANTM traded up $12.93 on Friday, reaching $492.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,596. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.62 and its 200 day moving average is $460.37.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.