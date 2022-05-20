Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.23.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Anthem stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.28. 20,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.37. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
