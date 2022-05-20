Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.69. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

AIRC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. 896,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,532. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,591 shares of company stock worth $227,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

