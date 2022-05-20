Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.69. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,532. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $227,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

