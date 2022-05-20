Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $49.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 40,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,229. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

