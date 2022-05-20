Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

APEMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($69.79) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($67.71) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($59.38) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Aperam stock remained flat at $$36.20 during trading hours on Friday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Aperam has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.