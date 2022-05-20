Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
APEMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($69.79) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($67.71) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($59.38) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
About Aperam (Get Rating)
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
