Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

AINV opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

