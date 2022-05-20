Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of AINV opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

