Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,583,500.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,583,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,860,756.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 606,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,072. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Appian by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

