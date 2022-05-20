Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.