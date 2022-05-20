Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
