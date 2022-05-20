Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APLE opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.