Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.