Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,084,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

