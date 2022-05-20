Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires $608,782.02 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares in the company, valued at $608,782.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins purchased 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50.

Shares of APLD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 245,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,554. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.