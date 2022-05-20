Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.59-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. 10,056,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,073. Applied Materials has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

