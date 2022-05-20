Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. 278,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

